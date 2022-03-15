(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is calling on the board of auto salvage and parts auction company IAA Inc. to replace Chief Executive Officer John Kett or sell the company in an effort to improve investor returns.

IAA could fetch $55 a share in a take-private transaction, Ancora CEO Frederick DiSanto and Ancora Alternatives President Jim Chadwick said in a letter Tuesday to the company’s board, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. That would be a 51% premium to the stock’s closing price Monday.

“We believe stockholders are fed up with the status quo at IAA,” DiSanto and Chadwick said. “If the board wants to continue to run the company in the public market, we believe it needs to appoint a new CEO. If the board is not prepared to initiate a succession plan for Mr. Kett, the board should explore a sale and secure meaningful value for stockholders.”

Ancora, which says it owns roughly a 2% stake in IAA, said it was also evaluating whether it needed to “take action” at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

A representative for IAA wasn’t immediately available to comment.

IAA, based in Westchester, Illinois, was spun off from KAR Auction Services Inc. in 2019 and provides a platform to buy and sell lightly damaged, salvaged vehicles and auto parts.

The company’s shares have fallen about 39% over the past year, giving IAA a market value of $4.9 billion. Ancora believes IAA has underperformed peers, including Copart Inc., as a result of lost market share, poor capital allocation and issues related to its guidance and investor expectations.

“John Kett bears significant responsibility for these unacceptable missteps and results,” DiSanto and Chadwick said.

The pair said IAA’s poor service after Hurricane Harvey flooded Texas in 2017, for example, led one of its largest insurance customers to start shifting its business to Copart. They also argued IAA’s purchase of Synetiq Ltd. was flawed because the U.K. business operates with a materially different model than IAA’s U.S. operations and has lower margins.

Ancora argues IAA needs to replace Kett with a CEO who is more dynamic and equipped to reinvigorate the company. Failing that, it should explore as sale, they said.

Founded in 2003, Ancora has agitated for changes at other companies it has invested in, including Kohl’s Corp. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. In February, it reached a settlement with logistics firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide that resulted in two new directors being added to its board.

