A top shareholder in IAA Inc. plans to vote against a takeover by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., arguing the process that led to the sale of the auto salvage and parts auction company was flawed and structured in a way to benefit management at the expense of shareholders.

Ancora Holdings Group, which owns 4% of IAA, said in a letter to the company’s board Monday that it believed Ritchie Bros. was a logical buyer and that it had great admiration for its management under Chief Executive Officer Ann Fandozzi.

The activist investor said it had concerns, however, about the purchase price and the lack of a go-shop period attached to the deal. After conversations with management and other market participants, it said it believed IAA didn’t invite the “obvious universe of strategic and financial buyers” to compete for it.

The Cleveland-based investment firm said it also had issues with the four board seats that would be given to IAA’s incumbent directors in the combined company, including CEO John Kett, and the $12 million change of control payment Kett would receive under the current terms of the deal.

“We view IAA’s proposed sale to Ritchie Bros. as a poorly structured sweetheart deal that puts leadership’s interests ahead of shareholders’ best interests. If the current structure and terms remain intact, we intend to do everything in our power to oppose the transaction,” said Ancora’s CEO Frederick DiSanto and President James Chadwick in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.

Representatives for IAA and Ritchie Bros. were not immediately available for comment.

Ancora built a position in IAA earlier this year and called on the board to either fire Kett or to sell the company after years of underperformance. DiSanto and Chadwick said they suspected IAA entered into the “poorly negotiated transaction” out of fear that it would face a proxy contest at the company’s annual general meeting.

Modified Transaction

The firm urged IAA’s board Monday to pursue a modified transaction with Ritchie Bros. that included at a minimum a larger cash consideration and a higher premium. Ancora said it believed that the director position slated for Kett should also be allocated to an investor representative instead given the CEO’s poor performance.

Canada’s Ritchie Bros. agreed to acquire IAA in a cash and stock deal last week that valued the company at roughly $6.2 billion, or $46.88 a share, a 19% premium at the time. The announcement of the deal was met with by a record selloff in Ritchie Bros. shares, which left the value of the transaction at roughly $5.6 billion at Friday’s close.

The companies said at the time of the announcement they expected the combination to generate about up to $120 million in run-rate cost synergies by 2025. Ancora said it believed that number could exceed $200 million by then.

“Our view regarding the transaction is grounded in facts,” DiSanto and Chadwick said. “The market reaction to the deal announcement was exceedingly weak signaling that IAA shareholders are dissatisfied with the premium and consideration they are set to receive. A 19% premium is woefully insufficient given the industry’s historical take-out premiums and the fact that Ritchie Bros. is a strategic buyer with a very manageable leverage profile.”

Ancora said that if the deal is not approved by shareholders, it would seek to reconstitute the IAA board in light of “the appalling lack of appropriate governance demonstrated by the incumbent directors, including your apparent failure to initiate a transparent, wide-ranging sale process and secure other terms in shareholders’ best interests.”

Ancora has agitated for changes at several companies in recent years, including Kohl’s Corp., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

