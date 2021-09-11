IAEA Chief Heads to Tehran for Talks Ahead of Key Board Meeting

The UN nuclear watchdog’s top official Rafael Grossi is on his way to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

Iran invited the IAEA director general ahead of a crucial meeting of the Vienna-based agency’s board of governors that starts Monday.

Grossi is expected to meet the new head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, who replaced Ali Akbar Salehi in late August.

The two sides are likely to issue a joint statement after the talks, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy at the IAEA.

Grossi is expected to hold a press conference at Vienna airport on Sunday evening.

Reuters reported Grossi’s visit to Tehran earlier on Saturday. The IAEA chief has recently been trying to set up talks with Eslami to gauge Tehran’s willingness to restore expanded access for the agency’s monitors, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 3.

At the Vienna meeting, the IAEA will decide whether to censure Iran for significantly ramping up its nuclear activities over the past year.

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi warned the UN watchdog against “confrontation” earlier this month.

