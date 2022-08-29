(Bloomberg) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will lead an inspection of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, he said in a statement on Twitter.

The visit to Europe’s biggest nuclear power station will take place amid almost-daily reports of new shelling and damage to infrastructure surrounding its six reactors. A document circulated late Sunday among IAEA diplomats reported damage close to where spent fuel is stored.

The agency’s visit to the plant in southern Ukraine will take in security and safety authorities, in addition to the officials in charge of accounting for nuclear material at the site.

Attacks on the plant have increased since the beginning of July, according to IAEA reports filed by both Ukrainian and Russian diplomats. While the IAEA has criticized Russia’s reckless takeover of Zaporizhzhia, it so far hasn’t assigned responsibility for the attacks because it’s been unable to secure safe passage through the war zone.

