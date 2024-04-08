(Bloomberg) -- Drones attacked the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the first time since November 2022, with one exploding near a reactor building, the United Nation’s atomic agency said.

There are no indications of damage to critical safety or security systems after the drone attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on their website Sunday without naming who was behind the attack. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine.

“Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the statement. “I firmly appeal to military decision makers to abstain from any action violating the basic principles that protect nuclear facilities.”

Drone attacks were confirmed by IAEA personnel located at the station, who visited three affected locations. “While they were at the roof of the reactor, unit 6, Russian troops engaged what appeared to be an approaching drone. This was followed by an explosion near the reactor building,” the agency said.

Read more: Missile Barrage Raises New Worries on Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety

Russia’s Rosatom agency on Sunday blamed Ukraine for the attack, which it said injured three people. Kyiv denied it was behind the strike.

“Ukraine is not involved in any armed provocations on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant illegally occupied by Russia,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said Sunday in a statement.

The IAEA has regularly expressed concern about safety at the plant, whose six reactors are all in a state of shutdown, including over frequent cuts to critical external power supplies. Ukrainian engineers have warned that critical components need to be serviced and fuel must be replaced.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.