(Bloomberg) -- The UN’s nuclear watchdog will continue working on Iran’s nuclear facilities "professionally and impartially," the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s acting head Cornel Feruta.

Feruta is in Tehran for talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and its top nuclear scientist, Ali Akbar Salehi. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the comments in a statement on its website.

