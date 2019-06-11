IAG Falls After BA Pilots Call for Strike Ballot on Pay Offer

(Bloomberg) -- British Airways pilots called for a strike ballot after unions rejected a latest pay package from management. IAG SA, owner of the airline, reversed earlier gains to fall as much as 1.3%.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association union voted against the deal and approved a formal strike ballot with a 96% majority, the union confirmed to Bloomberg.

British Airways faces a coordinated campaign for bigger salary increases from pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in a challenge to its efforts to beat down costs. Both Unite and GMB unions representing cabin crew and ground crew have also rejected the pay deal.

“We are urgently considering next steps and will make a further statement later this week,” Balpa General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

IAG SA traded 0.3% lower at 467.10 pence as of 1:03 p.m. in London.

“Although we appear to have reached an impasse, Unite, Balpa and GMB stand ready to consider any serious, revised proposal BA may wish to put forward,” the labor groups said in a joint letter to members.

