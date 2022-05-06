(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. : The owner of British Airways expects to be profitable from the second quarter, leading to positive operating profit for the year, despite reporting an adjusted operating loss worse than analyst estimates for the first quarter.

The company tempered its plans to increase capacity this year, now expecting to operate at about 80% of 2019 capacity, compared to 85% announced in February

IAG also said staffing shortages at London Heathrow airport led it to slow expansion at the U.K. unit

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc: The hotels group has seen travel demand continuing to grow in almost all of its key markets around the world, driven by high demand for leisure travel, as well as recovering business and group travel.

S4 Capital Plc: Martin Sorrell’s media company will tighten its financial controls, risk and governance after it published its twice-delayed report for 2021.

S4 shares popped yesterday after they announced they’d publish the results, following a delay Sorrell called “unacceptable and embarrassing”

Numis Corporation Plc: The London-based broker saw its investment banking revenue for the first half slump by 41.4% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

Outside The City

The Conservatives shed seats across England and lost control of three London strongholds in local elections yesterday, leading to a backlash against the prime minister from local party leaders.

Yesterday, the U.K. sanctioned steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz Plc, in which Roman Abramovich holds a stake of almost 29%.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Chelsea FC is close to signing a sale agreement with a group led by former Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly. An agreement could be reached as soon as today, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, convenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group Plc is teetering on the brink of collapse, putting as many as 16,000 jobs at risk. The company has a network of more than 1,200 convenience stores and newsstands across Britain.

Looking Ahead

Earnings continue next week with companies including ITV Plc, BT Group Plc, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc updating the market.

On Thursday, GDP data will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown, as fears of stagflation — weak growth and high inflation — run hot.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.