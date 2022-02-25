(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA: The British Airways owner said it should turn profitable from the second quarter as European and trans-Atlantic travel rebounds.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that IAG was considering several ways to raise cash, including possible asset disposals

Jupiter Fund Management Plc: The asset manager has failed to stem a client exodus for a fourth year in a row.

“While it is disappointing to report net outflows, these remain focused in strategies in which there is ongoing weaker client demand across the market, such as U.K. and European equities, and within areas with more structural issues,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Formica said

Evraz Plc: The Russian steelmaker said alongside its full-year results that it was “conscious of the current geopolitical circumstances” and will update the market on any developments that may influence its business.

Chelsea Football Club Ltd. owner Roman Abramovich has a 29% stake in Evraz, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the U.K.’s biggest-ever set of sanctions against Russia. The measures include legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets. The new law will come into force Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gave a speech to define his agenda beyond the pandemic. The chancellor chided Conservative voters for their “partial account” of low-tax Thatcherism and rejected the spendthrift instincts of Boris Johnson and the former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Over 126,000 commercial buildings in London are at risk from flash flooding, according to a Zurich Insurance Group study, which mapped every commercial and mixed use property in the U.K. capital against areas at risk from heavy rain. Almost half of all basements used by businesses are threatened by flooding, the study found.

AB Foods Plc is set to publish a trading update Monday, against the backdrop of recovering sales at its Primark division with stores reopening and social restrictions fading in most countries. Later in the week, asset managers Schroders Plc and Abrdn Plc will report results, as will the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund firm Man Group Plc.

