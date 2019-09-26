(Bloomberg) -- IAG SA cut its capacity-growth target and said full-year earnings will fall after the owner of airlines such as British Airways suffered from strike action and weak bookings at low-cost carriers.

Operating profit before exceptional items will be 215 million euros ($235 million) lower than 2018 pro forma, while full-year capacity growth is expected to be about 4%, compared with an earlier forecast of 5%.

British Airways has been rocked this summer by its first piliot strike since 1979, which led to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights. There have been no further talks between the airline and the main pilots union, IAG said in a statement on Thursday, and its most recent offer still stands.

Latest booking trends at IAG’s low-cost carriers will have an adverse financial impact of 45 million euros, according to the statement.

