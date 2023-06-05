(Bloomberg) -- The airline industry’s main lobby body is doubling its estimate for global net profit in 2023 as a surge in flying drives up ticket prices, although risks include rising interest rates to combat spiraling inflation and lingering supply chain issues.

Airline executives from the some 300 airlines represented by the International Air Transport Association descended on Istanbul over the weekend for the start of the trade organization’s 79th annual general meeting. More than 1,520 participants are taking part in the event, the first being held since all Covid restrictions were lifted.

On the agenda are topics including sustainability, as carriers navigate the path toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as airlines’ recovery from Covid and lessons learned from 2022’s host of operational challenges.

High air fares and labor shortages from pilots to ground handling staff are also expected to be hotly debated. Next year’s IATA AGM will be held in Dubai, in June.

Key Developments

Airlines Bask in Sky-High Summer Fares While Airports Stay Stuck

IATA Global Airline Profit Estimate Jumps to $10 Billion in 2023

Qatar Airways Plans for Future Without First Class on Long-Haul

(All times Istanbul)

Virgin Has Room for Growth (10:28 a.m.)

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., which expects record revenue this year, has options for more Airbus SE widebody jets. “There’s always room for growth,” Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss says in an interview. The carrier expects to have a fleet of 50 planes by 2030. Growing beyond that will depend on Virgin securing slots at London’s Heathrow airport, Weiss says. The carrier doesn’t have any plans to return to London’s Gatwick airport, which it pulled out of during the pandemic.

Global Airline Profit Estimate Jumps (9:40 a.m.)

Global industry profits are now expected to reach $9.8 billion this year, more than double the $4.7 billion forecast in December, the International Air Transport Association said in a statement Monday. IATA expects some 4.35 billion passengers to travel in 2023, around 96% of 2019 levels.

“Taking everything into account we believe this will be a good year for aviation,” Willie Walsh, the director general of IATA, said.

Qantas Faces Shorter Delay (9:30 a.m.)

Qantas Airways Ltd. will receive deliveries of Airbus’s new longest-range single-aisle A321XLR jet six months later than planned, a timeframe that’s better than the industry average, the carrier’s CEO-designate said on Monday.

Australia’s flag carrier also said that its planned direct services connecting Sydney with New York and London are likely to cost 20% more than flights to the same destinations with one stop.

Summer Air Travel Will Be Better (8:55 a.m.)

This summer will be better than last for air travel, but there are still challenges in areas such as air-traffic control and strikes in France, IAG CEO Luis Gallego says in interview with Bloomberg TV.

Airbus Widebody Crunch (Sunday 7:55 p.m.)

Airbus said the widebody aircraft market is set to experience similarly lengthy wait times as the workhorse single-aisle segment because airlines are rapidly stocking up on long-haul jets, while supply disruptions on equipment like seats limits output.

The European planemaker is already sold out of its bestselling A321neo aircraft until 2029, and Scherer said the company will focus on offering its more expensive twin aisle models to “proven partnerships” rather than “chasing every opportunity that presents itself.”

$5 Trillion Required (Sunday 6 p.m.)

A cumulative $5 trillion will be needed for aviation to achieve net zero by 2050, according to the latest forecast from IATA, which on Sunday released a series of roadmaps toward the goal. This amount would cover technological advancements, infrastructure developments and operational improvements.

“I must emphasize that the roadmaps are not just for airlines,” IATA’s Walsh said. “Governments, suppliers and financiers cannot be spectators in aviation’s decarbonization journey. They have skin in the game.”

JetBlue Weighing Options (Sunday 5:26 p.m.)

JetBlue Airways Corp. said it’s weighing its options after a US judge ruled the Northeast Alliance (NEA) between the carrier and American Airlines Group Inc. broke antitrust law and ordered the pair dissolve the arrangement within 30 days.

JetBlue expects to make a decision regarding its next steps “soon,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the IATA annual general meeting in Istanbul on Sunday.

American Airlines and JetBlue use the Northeast Alliance, struck in 2020, to coordinate flights and pool revenue, arguably allowing them to compete more effectively against United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. in Boston and the New York city area.

Thai Airways Plans Order (Sunday 12:12 p.m.)

Thai Airways International Pcl said it will begin talks with aircraft manufacturers to purchase 30 new widebody jets as tourists return to Thailand and the carrier looks to rebound from the pandemic.

The airline will formally send out a so-called request for proposal to both Airbus SE and Boeing Co. next week for aircraft it expects to receive starting in 2026, Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said in an interview in Istanbul on Sunday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.