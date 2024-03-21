(Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA is consolidating its focus on power networks, allocating 60% of new funding to grid projects through 2026.

The Spanish energy giant will invest a total €36 billion ($39.3 billion) of which 35% will be earmarked to the US, its top market, under its 2024-2026 strategy plan, the firm said in a Capital Markets Day presentation Thursday. An additional €5 billion will be contributed by its partners. About a fourth of total investment will go to the UK, and 15% each to Iberia and Latin America.

The push comes as Iberdrola earmarks €15.5 billion gross investment to renewable energy assets, exclusively for projects already under construction. The entire €5 billion from partners is for this. More than half of these investments will go to the offshore wind segment, which the company now regards as a new growth driver alongside transmissions grids.

“Our strategy will focus on delivering enhanced grid to support security of supply, now 60% of our total investment, as well as a strong expansion of renewables capacity, driven by the substitution of fossil technologies and additional demand.” said Chairman Ignacio Galan.

Shares rose as much as 2.2% in Madrid trading to €11.32, the highest price since mid-January.

The new investment figure includes the $2.5 billion Iberdrola offered earlier this month to buy the remaining shares in US subsidiary Avangrid Inc. It already owns more than 81% of the unit. At the time, Iberdrola said it wants to expand in markets “with high credit ratings and in regulated businesses such as networks.”

Grid investments remain a strategic priority as such assets are “debt-cost and inflation indexed,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patricio Alvarez.

Overall, the plan entails an increase by 38% of Iberdrola’s network assets, which are expected to reach €54 billion, of which €15 billion will be in transmission.

Iberdrola also plan to spend €11 billion in dividends between 2024 and 2026 and forecast a dividend between €0.61 and €0.66 per share in 2026, with a floor of €0.55 per share, equal to the 2023 dividend. It expects net income to increase to be between €5.6 and €5.8 billion in 2026, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization between €16.5 billion and €17 billion.

Investors have called on the firm — which has exceeded many of the commitments in its previous strategic plan — to boost its dividend payouts, which lag those of its peers. Chairman Ignacio Galan has said the company is committed to an increase — which was 12% last year — though such a move may be at odds with the capital needs of its expansion strategy.

