(Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA rose after agreeing to sell most of its Mexican assets in a deal that ends years of tensions with the government and curbs the Spanish utility’s profit.

Under the $6 billion deal announced Tuesday, Iberdrola will sell 12 gas plants and one wind farm to a government-linked vehicle, in a move President Andres Lopez Obrador called a “new nationalization.” Iberdrola will relinquish about 75% of its installed capacity in Mexico — plants linked to contracts with state-owned utility CFE — while retaining power stations that provide energy to private industrial clients.

“We think this deal is a win-win” for Iberdrola and Mexico,” Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz said on call with analysts Wednesday.

The deal will cut Iberdrola’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $550 million, and reduce net profit by $90 million. It represents the company’s biggest ever asset divestment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and rids the Bilbao, Spain-based utility of some of its dirtiest power plants.

Iberdrola rose 2% to €11.65 per share at 2:17 p.m in Madrid.

The cash generated from the deal will help fund Iberdrola’s three-year investment plan through 2025, which includes spending €17 billion to expand renewable energy capacity and another €27 billion on networks. The main focus is on the US and Western Europe.

Spain’s biggest power company has gradually scaled back its Mexican operations, which have been targeted by the president in his push to remove the influence of foreign energy firms from the electricity sector. The company has faced increasing difficulty getting permits approved for plants and contracts renewed.

Iberdrola retains about 2,400 megawatts of capacity in Mexico, with 56% in combined cycle and co-generation and the rest in renewable. That business will contribute an estimated $400 million to the company’s Ebitda in 2023.

