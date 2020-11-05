(Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA is planning to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, and to invest 75 billion euros ($88 billion) over the next five years.

The Spanish utility is expecting to reach 60 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2025, from 32 gigawatts last year, Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, chief executive officer and chairman, said during the company’s capital markets day Thursday. The company will be emissions-free by 2030, he said.

Iberdrola will focus its investments on solar and offshore wind. It wants solar capacity to quadruple within the next decade, making up almost two-thirds of its additional installed capacity. Offshore wind is expected to grow seven-fold, while onshore wind is set to triple.

The company, which last month boosted its presence in the U.S. with the $4.3 billion acquisition of PNM Resources Inc., is hoping to capitalize on the energy transition and the push to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to slow climate change.

“After 20 years of anticipating the energy transition, our business model positions us as a key agent in the transformation of the industrial fabric,” Galan said.

