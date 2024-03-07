(Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA offered about $2.5 billion to buy all the shares it doesn’t already own in US subsidiary Avangrid Inc. as it looks to expand its footprint in the American market to build and operate electrical grids.

The Spanish utility placed a non-binding cash offer for $34.25 per share for Avangrid, which implies a 10% premium over its average price for the past 30 days, Iberdrola said in a regulatory filing Thursday. Avangrid shares surged as much as 13%, the most intraday since March 2020, and were trading at $36.22 at 10:45 a.m. in New York.

It’s an opportunity for Iberdrola to take full control of the company of which it already owns more than 81%. Shares of Avangrid dropped more than 40% through Wednesday from a peak in 2020.

“The objective of this transaction is to increase exposure to the networks business in the United States at a key time for Iberdrola, which wants to grow in markets with high credit ratings and in regulated businesses such as networks,” the company said in a statement.

Avangrid said its board would evaluate the offer, noting in a statement that it had received the proposal but not a formal offer.

The announcement comes after Iberdrola scrapped plans in December to buy another US utility, PNM Resources, following years of wrangling with regulators over the deal. That left the Spanish firm with the financial leeway to do an alternative transaction.

Iberdrola is also flush with cash from a deal last year to sell most of its Mexican operations for about €6 billion.

The US is a key growth market for the Spanish renewable energy giant. At a capital markets day event in 2022, the company said it planned to direct some two-thirds of its power-networks investment to the US. The company’s executives will update shareholders on its strategy at an event later this month.

Iberdrola shares rose as much as 1.9% Thursday.

(Updates Avangrid share price in second paragraph.)

