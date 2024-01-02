(Bloomberg) -- Avangrid Inc., the US arm of Iberdrola SA, terminated its merger agreement with power provider PNM Resources Inc. after the companies failed to receive final regulatory approvals.

Avangrid had agreed in 2020 to buy Albuquerque, New Mexico-based PNM for about $4.3 billion. The company said in a statement Tuesday the deal was terminated because all final regulatory approvals were not received by Dec. 31, and there was still no clear timing on when a resolution might occur.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission rejected the deal in 2022, citing concerns about Avangrid’s poor track record of utility service in the US.

PNM said in a separate statement that its board had approved an extension to a Dec. 31 deadline the companies set to get regulatory approval, but Avangrid didn’t accept it and terminated the merger.

“We are greatly disappointed with Avangrid’s decision,” PNM Chairwoman Pat Vincent-Collawn said in the statement.

