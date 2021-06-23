(Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA Chairman Ignacio Galan has been named as a suspect in a criminal investigation over corporate spying.

Spain’s national court formally named Galan as a suspect on Wednesday, following a request by the investigating prosecutor the previous day for his “alleged involvement” in crimes against privacy and falsification of documents, according to an emailed statement from the court. Three other suspects were also named.

An external press officer for Galan couldn’t immediately comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.