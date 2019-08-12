(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Iberdrola SA has agreed to sell a 40% stake in what’s expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the U.K. to a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd. for 1.63 billion pounds ($1.96 billion).

The sale of East Anglia One is part of Iberdrola’s 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) assets rotation program first announced in 2018, which also includes the disposal of its liquefied natural gas business in June. The deal will not have an impact on the group’s results for fiscal 2019, Iberdrola said in a statement Monday.

The 714 megawatt project off U.K.’s east coast, which is expected to start operations in 2020, will generate enough power for 600,000 homes, according to Iberdrola. It has an implied valuation of about 4.1 billion pounds based on the transaction with Macquarie, the Spanish utility said. The operation has a capital cost of 2.5 billion pounds.

It is also the second major wind farm deal for Macquarie in less than a week. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets announced a deal Aug. 7 to buy renewables developer Ocean Breeze Energy, which owns a 400 megawatt wind power project in the North Sea, from Italy’s Unicredit.

Iberdrola was advised on the deal by Santander CIB.

(Updates with details from statement throughout.)

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Aaron Clark, Jasmine Ng

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.