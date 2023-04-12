(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is considering selling its weather business as the company continues to focus on software and cloud services.

Big Blue is having early stage conversations about selling the weather unit with no deal imminent, according to a person familiar with the issue who asked not to be named discussing private matters. The discussions were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The division was acquired in a deal that included the apps and websites of the Weather Channel and Weather Underground. IBM announced the purchase in October 2015 for an undisclosed amount as part of an effort to extend its move into the then-hot Internet of Things market. It completed the acquisition in January 2016.

IBM has since sought to re-orient itself around cloud-computing and has sold legacy infrastructure unit Kyndryl Inc. Earlier this year, IBM said it would cut about 3,900 workers, with many of the reductions focused on employees who remained after units had been divested.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.