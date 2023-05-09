(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is introducing a platform for large companies to train and use artificial intelligence models, leaning on its Watson legacy to stand out in the crowded field for AI tools.

The service, dubbed watsonx, is intended for enterprise customers that want to build or adapt artificial intelligence models, including generative AI, for specific uses with internal company data, Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said in a briefing with reporters. These clients often want to run AI models with less exposure to public clouds and services to avoid the risk of proprietary data leaking out, he said.

IBM will have more than 1,000 consultants to help customers with AI projects, many of which will require fine-tuning existing technology and integrating data. Over time, new projects should require less consulting as more models are built, Krishna said. Early clients include German software giant SAP SE and Spanish bank BBVA SA, he said. The tools will become generally available starting in July, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Over a decade before OpenAI’s ChatGPT, IBM’s Watson captured the public imagination when it beat Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings in 2011. But Big Blue failed to turn Watson into a revenue-boosting standalone product, and its AI health care initiative was divested last year. Still, the new projects bear the Watson name, which harks back to the earlier hype about artificial intelligence.

Most of the biggest technology companies have announced new AI features or products this year, many of which touted partnerships with OpenAI. The startup has led the way on generative AI, software that can create text, images, or video based on prompts from a user. IBM’s announcement highlights a collaboration with Hugging Face, a startup that has developed a ChatGPT rival and emphasizes open source models. Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud computing unit previously unveiled a partnership with Hugging Face, as well as offering its own generative AI technology and services for customers.

IBM Research chief Dario Gil said open source is the right approach for AI, as it allows the combination of different existing technologies augmented with IBM’s internal research and development.

--With assistance from Matt Day.

