(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it will follow President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring that employees be vaccinated against Covid-19, overriding an order from the Texas governor Monday blocking such actions.

“IBM is a federal contractor and must comply with federal requirements, which direct employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 8th or obtain a medical or religious accommodation,” a spokesperson for the New York-based company said. “We will continue to protect the health and safety of IBM employees and clients, and we will continue to follow federal requirements.”

In September, Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers and contractors and issued requirements for businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid testing once the Occupational Safety and Health Administration creates formal rules.

