IBS Owner Is Said to Be Nearing Sale of Tower Unit to Protelindo

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera is close to selling a controlling stake in the telecom tower company to PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

PT Bakti Taruna Sejati, an investment vehicle controlled by IBS President Commissioner Farida Bau, is working out details of a sale and purchase agreement that may be wrapped up in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. Bakti Taruna owns about 80% of IBS, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Considerations are ongoing and Bakti Taruna could decide to keep the assets, the people said.

A representative for IBS didn’t respond to requests for comment, while calls to Bakti Taruna’s office went unanswered. A representative for Protelindo declined to comment.

IBS shares have fallen about 26% this year, giving the company a market value of 5.4 trillion rupiah ($336 million). An 80% stake would be worth about $270 million based on the latest stock price.

Bloomberg News reported in August that Bakti Taruna was reviewing its stake in IBS, including a possible sale of all or some of it.

Founded in 2006, IBS initially offered in-building coverage services and then entered the tower business in 2009 via acquisitions, its website shows. It raised about 154 billion rupiah in an initial public offering in Jakarta in August 2012.

IBS sold 3,000 telecom towers to a unit of PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure in 2021. The firm owned 3,234 telecom towers and 17,239 kilometers (10,712 miles) of fiber-optic cable at the end of 2023, according to its annual report.

