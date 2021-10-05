Oct 5, 2021
Icahn Discloses 4.91% Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn disclosed a 4.91% stake in Southwest Gas Holdings in a filing.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
More
Latest from Bloomberg
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Oct 5, 2021
Carlos Caminada, Bloomberg News
Carl Icahn , Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn disclosed a 4.91% stake in Southwest Gas Holdings in a filing.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.