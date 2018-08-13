(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn has dropped his fight to block Cigna Corp.’s $54 billion takeover of Express Scripts Holding Co. after two prominent shareholder advisory firms came out in support of the deal.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. last week urged Cigna’s investors to support the takeover, saying it made sense from a financial and strategic perspective. Icahn had opposed the deal, saying it would be a “travesty” if it were to proceed. He sought to block the deal in a proxy fight ahead of a shareholder vote set for Aug. 24.

“In light of the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations in favor of the Cigna/Express Scripts transaction and the significant stockholder overlap between the companies, we have informed the SEC we no longer intend to solicit proxies to vote against the transaction,” Icahn said Monday in a statement.

Cigna, based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, agreed in March to the cash-and-stock deal for St. Louis-based Express Scripts with the goal of bringing two branches of the health-care services sector under one roof, saving money for clients of the combined company.

Icahn owns a 0.56 percent stake in Cigna. He came out against the deal, saying the insurer is “dramatically overpaying” for Express Scripts. While he acknowledged he faced an uphill battle to block the deal, the billionaire investor said he believed Cigna investors should vote against it, based in part on the threat posed by Amazon.com Inc. to Express Scripts’s future.

Icahn said he believed Cigna would be better served by pursuing a multi-year partnership with a firm such as Express Scripts rather than a takeover, and instead use its cash to buy back shares.

It was an unusual fight for Icahn, who disclosed his stake a little more than two weeks ahead of the planned vote. Such proxy campaigns often start months in advance in order to give activists time to sway investors.

To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha, Jeff Sutherland

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.