(Bloomberg) -- Aris Kekedjian is stepping down as chief executive officer of billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP just seven months after getting the position.

Kekedjian, a former General Electric Co. executive appointed to the role in April, is resigning due to “certain personal family issues” that made it impossible for him permanently relocate to Florida, according to a statement Monday. Icahn Enterprises said it’s promoting Chief Financial Officer David Willetts to CEO.

“I appreciate my experience at Icahn Enterprises and wish everyone at the firm much success,” Kekedjian said in a statement announcing the transition.

Kekedjian’s departure isn’t the result of a disagreement with Icahn Enterprises, according to Monday’s statement. Ted Papapostolou, Icahn Enterprises’ chief accounting officer, was promoted to CFO, the firm said.

Icahn moved his headquarters to Florida in early 2020 as part of a broader exodus from Wall Street.

