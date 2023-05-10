May 10, 2023
Icahn Enterprises Has ‘Full Confidence’ in Its Financials
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Icahn Enterprises stands behind the fundamentals of its business despite a critical report from short seller Hindenburg Research, according to CEO David Willetts.
- “We have full confidence in the integrity of our presented financials and our reporting,” Willetts said during the company’s first quarter earnings call on Wednesday
- IEP is “well-positioned for future success” with $1.9 billion of cash on hand and $4 billion of additional liquidity in its investment funds, Willetts said
- 90% of its net-asset value valuations are comprised of either mark-to-market securities or audited GAAP book values or external valuations: Willetts
- IEP will have response to Hindenburg at 11 a.m. in New York
