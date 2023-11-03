(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn has maintained quarterly payouts at his listed investment firm after losses narrowed in what’s been a challenging year for the renowned activist.

Icahn Enterprises LP said on Friday that it will pay out $1 per depositary unit for the third quarter — unchanged from the previous three-month period. The group posted a net loss of $6 million for the three months through Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $123 million a year prior.

IEP units rose as much as 18% on Friday. The units were up about 14% at 11:00 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $7.7 billion.

IEP has been under pressure since May, when short-seller Hindenburg Research leveled a series of accusations against the firm, claiming, among other things, that it was over-leveraged and trading at an excessively steep premium to its net asset value.

Following the attack, Icahn renegotiated some loan terms to lower the chances of a margin call and in August slashed IEP’s quarterly payouts in half to $1. The second of these moves proved prescient one of Hindenburg’s central claims: that IEP’s dividend was unsustainable.

Icahn has cut some of his larger positions in recent months. In September, he ended a years-long investment in Xerox Holdings Corp. by selling his remaining stake back to the company for $542 million. This week, IEP trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. to 6.7%, according to regulatory filings.

“We’ve been scrutinizing every position that we have and evaluating it versus what we think is an appropriate hurdle rate,” Jesse Lynn, general counsel at IEP, said on a call with analysts on Friday. “If it doesn’t meet the bar, we’ve been exiting the position.”

