(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Carl Icahn plans to launch a new proxy fight to take control of Illumina Inc.’s board in the wake of the company terminating its $7 billion acquisition of Grail Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Icahn believes the board should be held accountable for pursuing an ill-advised transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. Icahn could nominate as many as seven candidates for the currently 11-member board, they said.

Voting on nominees would take place at next year’s annual general meeting. Icahn’s plans could change before the Jan. 26 nomination deadline, the people added.

Representatives for Icahn and Illumina declined to comment. Illumina shares gained as much as 2.7% Tuesday at the New York market open. They had lost more than a third of their value this year through Monday’s close.

Icahn criticized Illumina’s board in a letter Monday after the announcement of the Grail divestiture plan. “We believe that, without the influence of the legacy directors, CEO Jacob Thaysen, the new directors and Illumina’s employees will restore Illumina back to the great company it once was and can be again,” Icahn said in the letter.

In May, one of three Icahn-backed candidates, Andrew Teno, won a seat on Illumina’s board.

Icahn began pushing for board seats at Illumina earlier this year, criticizing the DNA-sequencing company’s board and management for selling and then later buying back cancer-detection firm Grail at a higher price. He also blasted the company for going ahead with that transaction despite opposition from European regulators.

San Diego-based Illumina founded Grail, which has a blood test to detect about 50 types of early stages of cancer. Illumina spun off Grail in 2016, and then sought to buy it back in a deal that closed in 2021. That led to a long, contentious battle with regulators who had not yet approved the transaction.

The European Commission ordered Illumina in October to unwind the transaction. Illumina said Sunday it would sell Grail after a US appeals court ruled last week that the transaction violated antitrust laws.

Illumina’s pursuit of Grail came at a significant cost. In July, the company was hit with a $476 million fine for acquiring Grail before the purchase was vetted by the European Union. Icahn argued in the two-month proxy fight that Illumina had wasted money by sticking with its aggressive pursuit of the acquisition, even over opposition from regulators. During the battle with Icahn, the company’s chief executive officer resigned.

The FTC ruled unanimously in April that Illumina’s acquisition of Grail violated antitrust law, overturning an earlier decision by an in-house judge clearing the sale. The FTC had challenged the deal in 2021, arguing that it would stifle advances in the market for multi-cancer early detection tests and block competitors’ access to vital technology.

