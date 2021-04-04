(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn has tapped former General Electric Co. executive Aris Kekedjian to head his namesake investment firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kekedjian’s appointment as chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Icahn Enterprises LP could be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was still private.

A representative for Icahn Enterprises declined to comment on the hiring, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Kekedjian, a 30-year GE veteran, ran the conglomerate’s businesses in Europe and the Middle East. He was GE’s chief investment officer until 2019. Since then, he has been a strategic adviser to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., whose technology can provide water in arid environments.

He is replacing Keith Cozza, who has been CEO of Icahn Enterprises since 2014. Cozza, along with Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho, are leaving partly because neither planned to follow the company’s relocation to the Miami area, the people said. Icahn Enterprises is still in the process of hiring a new finance chief, they said.

Icahn decided in 2019 to move his home and business to the Miami area, where he had bought a mansion in an exclusive island enclave on Biscayne Bay in the 1990s.

Icahn Enterprises, a publicly traded firm with a market value of more than $13 billion, manages Icahn’s wealth and serves as a holding company for scores of portfolio businesses.

Kekedjian worked both sides of deals for GE, first acquiring targets as the conglomerate expanded and then selling assets as it streamlined.

He was promoted in 2016 to lead GE’s mergers and acquisitions and business development team, according to a statement at the time. He had led the GE Capital M&A team since 2010 and was a central figure transforming GE Capital into a smaller, safer company, according to the statement.

