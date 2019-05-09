(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn is unlikely to mount a challenge to Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s $38 billion plan to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Icahn has built a small stake in Occidental and believes the transaction should be taken to a shareholder vote in order to adhere to good corporate governance, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The billionaire believes that without a counter bid from Chevron Corp. it would be difficult to win the necessary shareholder support to call a special meeting, they said.

A representative for Icahn declined to comment.

Anadarko declared Occidental’s sweetened $38 billion takeover offer superior to the $33 billion deal it announced last month with Chevron. On Thursday, Chevron said it wouldn’t make a counter offer and that it expects its deal to be terminated.

