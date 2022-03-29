(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn has nominated two directors to the board of Kroger Co. and voiced his concerns about the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain, the grocery store company said Tuesday.

The billionaire, who is already fighting with McDonald’s Corp. over what he says is the inhumane treatment of pigs, first contacted the company March 25 before nominating two directors -- Alexis C. Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández -- to its board, the company said in a statement. The company didn’t disclose the size of Icahn’s stake.

“During this conversation, Mr. Icahn voiced his concerns regarding animal welfare and the use of gestation crates in pork production,” Kroger said. “As America’s grocer, Kroger is committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone. Responsible sourcing throughout our supply chain is embedded in how we operate and is of the highest importance to our company.”

Kroger shares fell 1.2% to $56.31 at of 2:34 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of more than $41 billion.

Icahn confirmed the nomination in a letter to the company Tuesday, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg. The billionaire is said to only own 100 shares in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Icahn has also nominated two directors at McDonald’s, arguing the company has failed to deliver on its own promise made a decade ago to remove the so-called gestation crates for pigs from its own supply chain.

The issue at McDonald’s dates back to 2012 when the restaurant chain announced that it would require its U.S. pork suppliers to outline their plans to phase out the use of the stalls, which are too small in length and width for pigs to move about or even lie down. The decision at the time was supported by the Humane Society of the United States.

McDonald’s disputes Icahn’s assertions and says it’s been a leader in moving the industry away from the practice.

Kroger said Tuesday its board was committed to animal welfare and its practices are overseen by its public responsibility committee. The committee regularly discusses the topic of animal welfare, “given the company’s commitment to source gestation crate-free pork and the need to provide affordable, fresh food to our customers,” it said.

The company said it’s working closely “with our key suppliers to understand animal welfare topics and make progress together toward our commitments.” It’s also seeking feedback from animal-welfare experts and customers, it said.

The board said it would review Icahn’s nominees and will present its formal recommendation at a later date.

