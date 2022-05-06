(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Carl Icahn reached a settlement with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for the company to replace its chief executive officer and allowing the activist investor to name up to four directors to its board.

The deal announced in a statement Friday night caps a months-long battle between Icahn and the Las Vegas-based utility owner. Southwest Gas CEO John Hester will be replaced immediately by Karen Haller, the company’s executive vice president.

“We would not have entered into any compromise without having John Hester’s retirement being a part of it,” Icahn said in a letter to Southwest Gas shareholders.

Icahn, who owns about 4% of Southwest Gas’s common shares, has been pushing for changes at the company since October, when it defied his objections and pushed forward with plans to buy a pipeline company for about $2 billion. He attempted to replace all 10 directors on the company’s board, offered to help finance the Questar deal himself and even an offer to buy the utility owner.

The deal announced Friday calls for Icahn to appoint three directors immediately. He has the right to name a fourth if Southwest Gas fails to spin off its construction business, Centuri Group, within 90 days.

Southwest Gas said last month it was reviewing its strategic options including a possible sale of the Las Vegas-based company after receiving interest from a potential buyer “well in excess” of Icahn’s $82.50-a-share offer.

Icahn had argued that Southwest Gas overpaid to buy Questar Pipeline from Dominion Energy Inc. and that the company pursued the deal as many regulated utilities are shedding non-core assets to focus on their primary businesses. He also blasted the company’s executives for “poor governance” and “egregious errors.”

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms threw their partial support behind Icahn’s effort to revamp the board. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommended shareholders support four of Icahn’s nominees, while Glass Lewis & Co. recommended two of his nominees.

