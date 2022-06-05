Icahn to Drop Proxy Fight Over Treatment of Pregnant Pigs at Kroger, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn will end a proxy fight focused on the treatment of pregnant pigs at grocery-chain Kroger Co., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter to shareholders viewed by the newspaper.

Icahn said he probably wouldn’t win the fight after losing a similar battle at McDonald’s Corp. last month, the WSJ said.

“I congratulate the McDonald’s team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company’s financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger,” Icahn wrote in the letter that he plans to send to Kroger and McDonald’s shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.