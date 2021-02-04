(Bloomberg) -- The International Criminal Court convicted a former Ugandan rebel commander for war crimes committed during two decades of insurgency in the East African country.

Dominic Ongwen, 46, was found guilty of crimes including abductions, sexual slavery, murder, rape and torture while a commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group that began a rebellion in northern Uganda in the 1980s. The group, led by Joseph Kony, still operates in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Ongwen was convicted on 61 of the 70 charges he faced, ICC Judge Bertram Schmitt said in the verdict delivered Thursday in The Hague.

Ongwen has been on trial since 2015, when he was arrested by U.S. troops in the Congo. His lawyers argued that because he was abducted by the LRA when he was 10 years old, he should be exonerated.

More than 50,000 children are reported to have been abducted by the LRA and used as soldiers, sex slaves or sold into slavery.

Kony, who claims to be inspired by the Bible’s 10 commandments and has also been indicted for war crimes, hasn’t been captured. Of those indicted, Oti Vincent, Raska Lukwiya and Okot Odhiambo have reportedly died.

The LRA fled to Congo and the Central African Republic after failed peace talks with the Ugandan government that were hosted in South Sudan in 2006 and 2008.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.