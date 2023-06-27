(Bloomberg) -- Judges at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday allowed the prosecution to resume its investigation into alleged human rights crimes in Venezuela.

The judges said that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan could move forward with the investigation, arguing that despite the fact that Venezuelan authorities had taken some investigative steps on their own, their proceedings lack the scope of the intended investigation.

Khan visited Venezuela in early June and met with senior officials including President Nicolás Maduro and the country’s Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab. In 2021, the ICC signed an agreement with Venezuela that included setting up a permanent office in Caracas.

In their decision, the judges said it appeared Venezuela was “not investigating the factual allegations underlying the contextual elements of crimes against humanity” and has focused instead on the “direct or lower level perpetrator.” It also reported some periods of unexplained investigative inactivity by the country’s authorities.

Read more: Negotiators in Venezuela Seek Freedom for Jailed US Citizens

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.