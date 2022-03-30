(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is considering changes to its European gas futures after prices surged to records and prompted some companies to curb trading, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bourse is asking traders about potentially lowering the minimum trade size for Dutch futures, the European benchmark, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The move comes after prices surged sharply over the past year, jumping as much as 79% in just one day earlier this month, the people said. No final decision has has been made.

Wild price swings have forced energy companies to borrow more money to put down as collateral to back trades at a time when bank liquidity to finance the commodities trade is drying up. Open interest in Dutch gas futures is currently near its lowest since early 2020.

ICE is considering changing the minimum trade size to 1 lot per megawatt-hour from 5 lots a megawatt-hour now, the people said. The exchange is collecting feedback from traders, including on how that would impact their business, their internal systems and how long it would take them to adapt to the new trade size, the people said.

A spokeswoman for ICE declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the bourse has consulted on this topic. Traders were asked similar questions last year, and changes ended up being formally proposed.

