Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league, the Big3, has made its first team sale in a deal worth $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A group led by investment firm DCB Sports is acquiring the team, which is set to be based in Los Angeles. The Big3 is transitioning from a touring league to a city-centric model and has put all 12 of its teams on sale.

“We need to plant our roots in cities so we can be more than a rolling all-star game coming through,” Ice Cube, the rapper and actor whose real name is O’Shea Jackson Sr., said in an interview. “It’s really about growing the sport and the league.”

Formed in 2017, all the Big3’s teams — with names like 3 Headed Monsters and Ghost Ballers — have been owned and operated by the league until now. Management plans to announce four new ownership groups by the start of the season in June and hopes to have all their teams sold by summer of 2025 to kick off the new format.

The league plans to make London and Toronto home cities for its teams as well, though it hasn’t yet named more markets in the US. Co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said that management is considering expanding to 16 teams as soon as 2025.

Under the new configuration, games will be played in arenas at the various home markets, so each event will have a home team. Executives are betting the shift will allow teams to build their own local fanbases. The Big3 attracts about 14,000 fans per weekend event and had just over 500,000 viewers on Paramount Global Inc.’s CBS network last season.

The 3-on-3 form of basketball is poised to get a boost this year as it’s set to be played at the Summer Olympics in Paris in July after debuting at the previous games in Tokyo. The Big3 plays under a different set of rules than its international counterparts governed by FIBA.

“I love the fact that it’s an Olympic sport and we view it as an interesting property,” said DCB Sports Managing Partner Gary LaDrido, whose firm has also invested in golf, horse racing and soccer teams. “Grabbing the LA market is super cool — and for Ice Cube to trust us to usher that in.”

