(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s Fisheries Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir was rebuked by the country’s ombudsman for imposing a sudden whaling ban last summer that stopped the hunt for most of the season.

The ban instituted on June 20 by Svavarsdottir, who oversees food, agriculture and fisheries in the coalition government, lacked legal footing and was disproportionate, parliamentary Ombudsman Skuli Magnusson said in a statement on Friday following a complaint by Iceland’s only whaling company, Hvalur hf.

The halt to whaling was imposed over animal-welfare concerns and ended Aug. 31 when the government agreed to let the temporary ban expire. Iceland is one of just three countries in the world, along with Norway and Japan, to have allowed commercial whaling in recent years, though some indigenous communities in other countries hunt the creatures for subsistence.

Svavarsdottir called the 1949 whaling law “obsolete” for the absence of animal-welfare considerations and rejected calls for resigning. She strives to “modernize” the law, according to a post on Facebook.

Rulings by the ombudsman carry weight in Iceland, and just a few months ago Bjarni Benediktsson resigned as minister of finance after the ombudsman found he’d violated regulations in the sale of the state’s shares in Islandsbanki hf.

