(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’ prime minister is open to extending the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the Nordic island to allow the two to meet.

The option was discussed during a pre-scheduled meeting on Friday between Katrin Jakobsdottir and ambassador Jeffrey Gunter, a government spokesman told Bloomberg.

Jakobsdottir, a left-of-center feminist and LGBT advocate, is due to attend a conference by Nordic trade union leaders in Sweden on Sept. 4. That’s the same day in which Pence is due to arrive.

Jakobsdottir’s decision to not change her schedule to accommodate the vice president’s visit has been criticized at home. According to her spokeswoman, a final decision on whether the meeting can take place has not yet been made.

