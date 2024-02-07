(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank kept its benchmark rate at the highest level since 2009 to ensure inflation continues on a downward path even as risks from wage talks and volcanic activity threaten to cause a resurgence of price gains.

The Monetary Policy Committee in Reykjavik left the 7-day term deposit rate at 9.25% on Wednesday — the highest level in western Europe. The decision was in line with the estimates of Iceland’s two biggest lenders as well as the central bank’s survey of market participants.

“There is uncertainty about the results of the ongoing wage negotiations,” potential related fiscal measures and “the seismic unrest in the Reykjanes area,” the Sedlabanki said in a statement.

The bank has sought to tame price gains with a series of rate hikes, which started May 2021, and is now seeing results. Inflation slowed to 6.7% in January, having peaked at more than 10% a year ago.

Data suggests that the economy is cooling faster than previously expected, policymakers said. The central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product to 1.9% for 2024 from 2.6%, citing rapidly declining domestic demand. It still expects an acceleration to 2.9% in 2025.

Still, it’s too soon to start talking about pivot toward policy easing in the vein of global central banks, the governor signaled.

“We leave all our options open,” Asgeir Jonsson said in an interview following the meeting. “We have a labor market that is still very hot and unemployment is still very low. Secondly, inflation expectations and inflation are still very high.”

The central bank is likely to start cutting rates in May, but “given the tone in today’s meeting, it’s not impossible that the rate-cut phase will start in March,” Jon Bjarki Bentsson, head of research at Islandsbanki hf, said in an interview.

The government has also pledged to bail out home owners of fishing town Grindavik that’s been rendered inhabitable by two recent volcanic eruptions and seismic activity. Finding homes for the townsfolk, about 1% of the island’s nation’s population, is likely to put pressure on Iceland’s already tight real estate market.

Most of the impact will be felt in nearby towns rather than in Reykjavik, the governor said.

The combined value of residential and commercial property in the town is equivalent to about 2% of GDP, the central bank said.

“If the disaster proves to have a stronger impact, a larger share of the community’s housing stock could be lost, potentially pushing house prices upwards,” the central bank said. For Iceland as a whole, a preliminary estimate suggests “that the impact on GDP growth and inflation is relatively limited, although the immediate community is severely affected.”

A lot depends on how the government orchestrates and finances a potential bailout of homeowners in the town, the central bank said.

(Updates with comments from governor, economist from sixth paragraph)

