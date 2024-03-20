(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank held interest rates at a 14-year high to continue taming inflation as price gains prove resilient.

Policymakers at Sedlabanki left the 7-day term deposit rate at 9.25% on Wednesday — the highest level in western Europe. Lender Landsbankinn hf had penciled in the decision, while peer Islandsbanki hf expected a 25 basis-point cut.

“I am surprised not only that rates were held unchanged but also of the tone of the statement,” Jon Bjarki Bentsson, head of Islandsbanki Research, said by phone. The central bank puts “more emphasis on the factors which justify keeping rates high rather than those that have developed favorably in terms of the inflation outlook.”

The central bank, which has held borrowing costs steady since August, decided against loosening monetary conditions even as recent wage deals locked in a key component of the inflation outlook. The rate remains much higher than in its western European peers after an aggressive campaign of 850 basis points of hikes in the space of just over two years.

With inflation running at more than double the central bank’s goal, policymakers noted price expectations are also above target, “which could indicate that inflation will remain persistent,” they said.

An agreement was struck earlier this month on modest pay rises for about 40% of the country’s workforce. The deal on contracts for the private sector was helped by a 80 billion kronur ($58 million) welfare package by the country’s government. It also sets a benchmark for the public sector agreements that are still to be negotiated.

“Uncertainty has receded with the signing of private sector wage agreements,” the Sedlabanki said in a statement. “However, demand pressures in the economy could lead to more pay increases than would otherwise occur.”

Bentsson at Islandsbanki now projects a rate cut in May.

“I fear that the economic cycle is moving faster than the central bank,” as was the case during the Covid-era cuts when the tightening cycle began with a delay, he said. “I would have thought it was better to at least signal now that a cut was around the corner.”

The rate decision is the first since a February deal struck by the government to buy out all residential properties in the fishing town of Grindavik, which has become uninhabitable after volcanic eruptions have rocked the region in the last months. There has been concern that financial support to the affected townspeople could cause even more upward pressure on prices, though the government has argued a buyout wouldn’t change the general trajectory of the Icelandic economy.

Inflation has slowed to 6.6% in February, having peaked at more than 10% about a year earlier.

Some parts of Iceland’s economy are showing clear signs of cooling, including private consumption and imports, and gross domestic product grew 4.1% in 2023, half the pace of the prior year. A noticeable slowdown in tourism growth can partly be traced to repeated volcanic eruptions in the country’s southwest corner.

