(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s inflation rate grew for a second month in a row, in what’s likely to add pressure on the central bank to intensify Western Europe’s most aggressive monetary tightening.

The consumer price index rose 8% this month from a year earlier versus 7.7% in August, Statistics Iceland said in a statement. That was in line with a forecast from Islandsbanki, among the country’s biggest lenders, while its peer Landsbanki had projected an increase to 7.8%.

The data may add expectations that the Icelandic central bank will have to extend its key rate hikes from the current level of 9.25%, even as the north Atlantic nation’s economy is now cooling on the pack of slowing private spending.

With the policymakers due to announce their decision next Wednesday, Islandsbanki has forecast borrowing costs to peak at 9.5% by the end of this year, with a gradual easing seen starting next spring.

