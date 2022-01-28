(Bloomberg) -- Iceland‘s government will gradually remove coronavirus prevention measures, aiming to end all curbs within 6 to 8 weeks.

The cap on gatherings will be extended to 50 people from 10 from Saturday and rules for restaurants, sports and stage performance will also be relaxed, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said at news conference on Friday.

“If things go according to plan, we could be looking at lifting all measures by mid-March,” Jakobsdottir said. The evidence of milder fallout from omicron, along with the success of vaccinations and the treatment of the disease “is moving us closer to the goal of regaining a normal life,“ she added.

The north Atlantic nation is following similar plans of its larger Nordic peers, which are brushing off record-high infections amid declining hospitalizations. Denmark, one of the most vaccinated nations in the world, will end virus restrictions next week and reclassify Covid-19 as a disease that no longer poses a threat to society.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.