(Bloomberg) --

Iceland’s central bank delivered its biggest hike since the 2008 financial crisis to try to curb inflation and rein in Europe’s fastest house-price rally.

The Monetary Policy Committee in Reykjavik lifted the seven-day term deposit rate by 100 basis points to 3.75%, accelerating tightening with its largest move yet since the pandemic. The increase was within the range of outcomes indicated by recent surveys of market participants.

“The MPC considers it likely that the monetary stance will have to be tightened even further in coming months so as to ensure that inflation eases back to target within an acceptable time frame,” the central bank said in a statement. “Decisions taken at the corporate level, the labour market, and in public sector finances will be a major determinant of how high interest rates must rise.”

The hike keeps Iceland in the vanguard of global tightening on a day when the U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated by economists to accelerate its own tightening cycle with a half-point increase.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates on Thursday by a quarter point to 1%. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank also began hiking with a quarter-point move enacted in the middle of an election campaign.

Iceland’s central bank was the first in western Europe to raise since the pandemic struck, and has stayed hawkish since then as it struggles to tame consumer-price growth, now at the highest level since 2010.

Even so, the North Atlantic nation no longer stands out in the way that it did when it started tightening last year, Governor Asgeir Jonsson said in March.

While Iceland’s economic outlook has deteriorated since the invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation pressures from higher global commodity prices have complicated officials’ task of quelling a housing rally that’s spurred inflation, which includes real-estate costs. Price growth accelerated to 7.2% in April, well above their target of 2.5%.

House prices in the area of the capital surged 19.1% on the year in April amid a shortage of new housing. Between 2010 and the end of 2021 they grew by 150%, the most in Europe, according to Eurostat.

“House prices and other domestic cost items are strong drivers of inflation, and global oil and commodity prices have risen sharply as well,” the central bank said. “It is assumed that the combination of interest-rate hikes and tighter borrower-based measures will slow down house-price inflation and domestic demand.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.