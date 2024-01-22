(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s government is shrugging off the threat of an inflation overshoot as it seeks to help the inhabitants of an entire town damaged by a volcano.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s cabinet is working on a plan to compensate the displaced townsfolk of Grindavik, who make up 1% of the country’s population, for their now uninhabitable homes. They’ve had to flee potentially permanently after volcanic activity started in late 2023 near the town. While an earth barrier saved most houses from being burnt by lava in January, they can’t go back.

Thousands of tremors, several earthquakes and two volcanic eruptions have ripped up infrastructure such as roads, power lines and water pipes, and caused potentially deadly cracks and crevasses that put those treading on the ground above in jeopardy.

The area is now a restricted danger zone with magma still accumulating under the surface and another volcanic outburst remains possible. The government is working on finding new homes for the townsfolk, and plans to compensate them for their lost property.

Prior precedent shows that plan could risk setting off another spout of price increases, Jakobsdottir said.

“That is a key issue. We know from history when the Westman Islands erupted that inflation went out of hand,” she said in an interview on Monday, referring to a 1973 eruption that wiped out part of a town in what was Iceland’s worst volcanic calamity until now. “Our goal is that we tackle this in a manner which will not threaten the price stability.”

The latest reading put inflation at 7.7%, more than three times the central bank’s target.

The housing market is already strained, the central bank has raised rates to 9.25% and there are concerns upcoming pay deals could spark a wage-price spiral. Residential property still suffers from a lack of investment following the country’s financial meltdown 15 years ago. Problems are now exacerbated by tourism, which has since become a key source of foreign currency for the smallest Nordic country.

The government plans to put forth a proposal to parliament in February to either buy up all residential housing in Grindavik, or to pay residents on the equity they have in their houses, with conditions on them returning the funds if they end up moving back, Jakobsdottir said.

The government is also looking into sourcing pre-fabricated housing and has bought or is buying 260 apartments, according to the prime minister. There will be limitations on short-term rentals that have popped up to serve ballooning tourism in a bid to bring some of them back into use as residences.

One Grindavik resident who had advocated for the government’s help to buy the now-defunct homes is Asrun Helga Kristinsdottir, chairwoman of its city council.

“It’s very difficult to find apartments and rent prices are sky high,” she said in an interview last week, sitting at a service center set up in Reykjavik to help her displaced townspeople. The community has scattered around the country, many staying with relatives, in summer houses or even in trailers in the middle of winter, she said.

“We are not going home soon — even for years,” Kristinsdottir said.

