(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, a geothermal seawater spa that’s the country’s main tourist attraction, is on alert for potential magma flows following a string of earthquakes in the area near capital Reykjavik.

The north Atlantic country’s authorities are monitoring the situation closely as an underground magma intrusion is forming close to Grindavik, a fishing town of about 3,600 people, and only a few hundred meters away from the Blue Lagoon, Bjarki Kaldalon, a natural hazards specialist at Iceland’s meteorological office, said by phone on Friday. Still, there is no immediate risk of an eruption, he added.

A volcanic eruption hit an uninhabited part of the Reykjanes peninsula in August, causing a brief alert for the country’s main airport, Keflavik. Unlike then, the current location would pose danger to lives and infrastructure, according to the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management.

The Blue Lagoon will operate as usual but is in close communication with both scientists and civil services, Helga Arnadottir, chief of sales, operation and services at the spa, said by phone.

One of the most disruptive volcanic eruptions in Iceland’s recent history occurred in 2010, when Eyjafjallajokull in the southern part of the country released a plume of ash so vast that it grounded air traffic across Europe for weeks, resulting in the cancellation of 100,000 flights and affecting over 10 million people. Unlike southern Iceland, the Reykjanes peninsula is not known to have volcanoes capable of producing large, explosive eruptions.

