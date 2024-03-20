(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank governor said it was too early to begin easing the most aggressive monetary policy in western Europe, citing worries that a recent wage deal could fall short in terms of taming inflation expectations.

The monetary authorities in the north Atlantic nation, the first in the rich world to start raising borrowing costs after the pandemic, could still pioneer interest-rate cuts in that peer group, Asgeir Jonsson said Wednesday in an interview following the bank’s decision to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 9.25%.

“Hopefully we can start cutting in May but at the same time we are prepared for the fight for the longer term,” Jonsson said in Reykjavik.

The tourism-dependent economy has expanded 20% in the past three years, according to data that has recently been revised clearly higher.

“We didn’t fully appreciate the scale of the task we were facing” to cool the economy, Jonsson said, pointing to the revisions. The influx of foreign workers to allow such growth has “created a lot of strain on the economy,” he said.

The bank’s main worry is that the new four-year collective wage deal covering around 40% of Iceland’s work force could cement “consistently too high” inflation expectations, Jonsson said. While the contract was “very positive,” it has “still to have an effect.”

Jonsson and his colleagues have held rates steady since last August, having lifted them 850 basis points in just over two years since May 2021. Inflation lingers at 6.6%, down from a peak of more than 10% just over a year ago.

Still, the bank’s monetary policy is working “wonderfully,” Jonsson said. He secured a second five-year term last month, when Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir decided against opening the position to other applicants, in an indication she largely shares his assessment.

In the interview, Jonsson also cited the balance of payments being “in equilibrium,” a positive current account and the decline in the indebtedness of Icelandic households. “We have basically been forcing the system to de-leverage.”

Jonsson comments come before the Federal Reserve is due to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting, and to continue to project three quarter-point rate reductions in 2024.

“I think our situation is very much like in the US,” Jonsson said. “If you compare Iceland to Europe and US, we are actually on a similar path as the US economy, just more extreme. Real estate prices have been going down in Europe but have been relatively stable in the US and Iceland.”

