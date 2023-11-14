(Bloomberg) -- Skuli Palmason had just booked his first customers after spending months turning his garage into a studio for his physical therapy practice. After fleeing his Icelandic village on Friday, he returned to find his house riven by giant cracks.

The entire southern fishing village of Grindavik, near Iceland’s popular Blue Lagoon, conducted a hasty evacuation Friday amid the threat of an imminent volcanic eruption. They’re still waiting for lava flows, but residents who got glimpses of their homes reported widespread damage from a series of earthquakes.

“Work is gone, the kindergarten is gone, the school is gone and our home is gone, all in one instance,” Palmason, a 36-year-old father of two born and raised in Grindavik, said in a phone interview.

Villagers had become accustomed to having their homes rattled by earlier eruptions, but the shaking, which began on Oct. 25, intensified dramatically over the weekend as geologists detected an underground tunnel filled with magma running almost directly under the town.

Local media described people clinging to each other as they feared an eruption was about to occur at any moment under their feet as the earthquakes became a near constant and powerful tremor. When authorities issued a formal evacuation order, the remaining residents barely had time to pack a few necessities before seeking shelter.

Iceland’s Animal Welfare Association, as well as other animal organizations, also set out on rescue missions Monday to rescue a number of pets and livestock left behind during the evacuation.

Situated where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates rift apart, the area is geologically very active and rich in geothermal energy, which is harnessed in the nearby power plant that provides heat for the 30,000 people who live in the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The whole peninsula had lain dormant for almost 800 years until early 2020, when intense seismic activity started and magma rose to the surface in 2021, only to emerge again in August 2022 and July this year.

Until recently, the eruptions were relatively small fissures in remote areas and posed little risk to people or infrastructure. It even became a tourist attraction where running lava could be observed up close.

See also: Iceland Girds for Volcanic Eruption That Could Wipe Out Town

On Monday, Iceland’s Parliament passed a bill aimed at protecting important infrastructure on the Reykjanes Peninsula and the justice minister told local media the government would start building fortifications around the power plant and the Blue Lagoon tomorrow morning.

What lies ahead for Grindavik — which has been inhabited since Iceland was first settled in the 9th century and is home to more than 3,600 people — is unclear, but Palmason and his wife have made a decision.

“We won’t return,” he said. “Not after experiencing this.”

Read more: Iceland Looks to Volcanic Eruption to Spark Tourism Revival

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.