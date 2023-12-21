(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s annual inflation unexpectedly slowed down in December, reducing the likelihood of further rate hikes in the island nation currently rocked by a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The consumer price index rose by 7.7% from a year earlier, lower than the 8.0% gain recorded in November, according to data from Statistics Iceland. The slowdown took two of Iceland’s largest lenders by surprise, as Islandsbanki had expected annual inflation of 8.3% and Landsbanki had penciled in an 8.1% increase.

Compared with the previous month, prices rose 0.41% in December, as an 0.8% increase in costs of owner-occupied housing had a 0.17% effect on the index.

Iceland’s central bank, Sedlabanki Islands, kept borrowing costs unchanged at a 14-year high of 9.25% in November as the risk of a volcanic eruption boosted uncertainty regarding an economy that was already cooling. It still kept the door open to further rate hikes, saying it may “prove necessary to tighten the monetary stance still further”. Sedlabanki’s next rate decision will be announced on February 7th.

