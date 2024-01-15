(Bloomberg) -- As Icelanders woke up to the latest volcanic eruption on the fiery North Atlantic island, they feared lava would engulf a coastal town home to 1% of the population.

Instead, just three houses succumbed to the molten rock, largely thanks to an earth barrier under construction to shield the habitations. Just two kilometers (1.2 miles) of barrier had been completed when the eruption began on Sunday morning, with lava initially flowing from a crack in the ground that crossed through the rampart.

Read More: Iceland Faces Worst Volcanic Damage in 50 Years as Homes Burn

Later, a smaller fissure opened up between the soil wall and the town of Grindavik, whose 3,700 inhabitants had left — some months ago, some just hours before the events unfolded. A lava tongue from the smaller fissure ended up scorching three buildings before dying down overnight.

But the main lava flow, from the larger vent in the ground, was directed away from the town by the rampart.

“The lava barriers really proved helpful in the case of Grindavik — they diverted most of the lava away from the town,” Kristin Jonsdottir, a geophysicist at the Met Office, said by phone. “If the eruption will decline at a similar rate as it has done since it started then I think it is likely that the barrier will hold,” she said, adding an increase in lava flows also remains possible.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said the protective barriers “will continue to be built,” adding the government will “do what we can to protect the town,” according to an interview with public broadcaster RUV on Monday.

Iceland is one of the most geologically active places on earth due to its position between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates on the mid-Atlantic ridge. Though used to eruptions, residents haven’t experienced an event threatening inhabited areas at such a scale since 1973, when part of a town of some 5,000 people was buried under lava in the Westman Islands, off the country’s south coast. As in previous volcanic incidents recently, flights in and out of the country are operating as normal.

The barrier in Grindavik is made with earth on the site that’s pushed up from the northern side with large excavators and other heavy machinery. Some of the material is transported over from a nearby mine. When finished, it’s meant to be 7 kilometers long and between 6 to 8 meters high.

About 20 construction staff worked to the west of the town during the eruption Sunday, where no earth wall existed, to “put up a bit of an emergency barrier there” and block low points from where lava could enter the town, said Ari Gudmundsson, an engineer and division manager at Verkis hf, which oversees the building of the rampart.

When the eruption began, the barrier was just half of its final height.

A similar embankment was completed earlier to safeguard Iceland’s top tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon spa, as well as HS Orka hf’s Svartsengi power plant, which provides heat to about 30,000 inhabitants of peninsula. Those sit northwest of the currently active site.

“What we are learning is that these lava barriers work to divert the lava but it is also important to work on them during peaceful times,” Jonsdottir at the Met Office said. “It is not something that can be done very quickly and in very close proximity to the eruption itself because it is simply too dangerous.”

